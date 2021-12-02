Gold Cross introduces new solution to improve local ambulance response times

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Long ambulance response times – it’s an issue people across county lines have been dealing with for months. Now Gold Cross is working with Richmond and Columbia counties to cut down on those long waits.

Soon Tahoe’s will be used for more than just taking your kids to soccer practice.

“Adding three quick response vehicles along with our seven ambulances that we have and in order to shorten response times,” said Vince Brogdon, CEO Gold Cross EMS.

These Tahoe’s are being used in Richmond County for non-emergency type calls like someone needing their blood sugar checked or a wellbeing check.

(WRDW)

“Then their paramedic will decide whether they’re going to be riding in with the ambulance or are they going to be in service able to catch the next call,” said Brogdon.

They have everything besides a stretcher and have one paramedic instead of two.

“We are always looking at response times and the number of ambulances we have available in Columbia County. COVID has presented it’s challenges to everybody for our partners at Gold Cross it was just keeping the number of paramedics we needed in the county,” said Scott Johnson, County Manager Columbia County.

This way more emergency vehicles would be available.

“Get patient care done faster because obviously when you’re in a smaller more nimble vehicle you can go through traffic easier, ambulances are going to be stuck time to time on the wall at the hospital,” said Johnson.

Which is when they are waiting to release a patient to the hospital.

“Quick response vehicles will not be stuck on the wall at the hospital those are vehicles we can get in service as soon as we get a call and when they leave that call they can go straight to another call if they need to and ultimately I think it’s just going to provide better patient care,” he said.

Columbia County commissioners will get a closer look at the plan at their next committee meeting and then take a vote by the end of the month. If it passes these emergency response Tahoe’s will be on call for you at the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.