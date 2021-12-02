Advertisement

Former player, labor lawyer lead MLB into 9th work stoppage

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft in Denver. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, 2021, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Clark was a minor league prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ system and Rob Manfred a junior lawyer on management’s legal team during Major League Baseball’s last work stoppage.

Now, they lead billion-dollar factions of a fractured sport that is headed toward a lockout that would start when the collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday. It would be baseball’s ninth work stoppage, but the first since the 7 1/2-month strike of 1994-95 that wiped out the World Series. It will also be the union’s first since the death of former leader Marvin Miller.

