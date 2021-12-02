Advertisement

Family speaks out on Aiken day-care lawsuit alleging abuse, demands location to be closed

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken daycare is now getting sued by a local mom after police say this daycare worker caused this knot on a 3-year-old under her care. Now we’re getting a first-hand look at what happened.

This happened in October at the Sunshine House off Summerwood Way in Aiken. The daycare worker Daja Brown was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child then later fired. But the toddler’s mom says that’s not enough.

MORE: | Family of toddler sues over alleged abuse at Aiken day-care center

The suit states the two boys were pouring their milk in the sink and Odom’s son spilled some on the floor. They allege the teacher’s actions are an act of retaliation for a baby’s accident. This is not the first alleged abuse incident at this location and now they’re demanding Sunshine House close the Summerwood location.

Ahsana Odom said the worst call she got was that her child hit his head.

“Hard to watch even when I was there it was just shocking because they told me he hit his head on the floor and then a shelf and then a table,” said Odom.

In a written report done by the Sunshine House they say her son tripped over his shoe after pulling away from the teacher causing him to trip into the cubbies.

“This toddler was effectively tossed like a piece of garbage head first into some cubbies,” said Justin Bamberg, Principal Attorney Bamberg Legal, LLC.

SEE VIDEO OF ALLEGED ABUSE INCIDENT:

SEE VIDEO OF NEWS CONFERENCE:

Odom says Sunshine House didn’t call for medical attention or the police. So she did and started asking more questions.

“It just I don’t know it’s a nightmare. I just feel like it’s a nightmare you know he’s three he’s a baby,” said Odom.

Sunshine House issued us a statement in November stating they followed state regulations, terminated Brown after 60 days, and their hearts were heavy over the incident.

“As though having a brand new employee is justification for the employee to abuse and neglect children,” said Bamberg.

In a 2019 lawsuit against Sunshine House over allegations five children were abused and neglected. And a very similar heavy hearted response.

“Their hearts aren’t broken. Their hearts are fine and so are their wallets,” said Bamberg.

There are three Sunshine House locations within 10 minutes of one another. The suit claims this location has problems with staffing, training and supervising according to a state review. We looked and according to state guidelines 52 percent of the violations could pose a risk or negatively impact the health and safety of children.

MORE: | Mom speaks out on child’s alleged assault at Aiken day care

SEE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE CASE:

