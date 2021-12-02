Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures won’t be as cool and will stay in the 40s for most of the area this morning. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Lows will be in the mid to low 40s this morning. Afternoon highs today will be above average in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected with winds out of the west between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is an Elevated Fire Danger alert in effect for South Carolina counties this afternoon. Very dry conditions combined with low -relative humidity and gusty winds will lead to dangerous burning weather. Contact local authorities to see if you can burn locally.

Dangerous burning conditions expected Thursday. Very dry fuel, low relative humidity and gusty winds. (WRDW)

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid 40s. Sunshine sticks around Friday with well above average highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks dry warm temperatures continuing Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows Saturday will be down in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will warm to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A front is expected to pass through the region Monday that could bring the opportunity for a few showers. Highs will be in the low 70s Monday and then drop off to the mid 60s behind the front on Tuesday.

