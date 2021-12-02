Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Highs in the 70s through Sunday. Staying dry through the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight. If you want to see the Space X rocket launch tonight, look towards the southeastern sky at 6:12 PM. The rocket will be rising in the eastern sky several minutes after launch. The contrail of the rocket should be illuminated in the sky.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid 40s. Sunshine sticks around Friday with well above average highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks dry with warm temperatures continuing Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows Saturday will be down in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will warm to the low and mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will be in the low 70s Monday and then drop off to the mid 60s behind a weak front on Tuesday. Rain chances finally look decent Tuesday night through Thursday of next week. This will be thanks to an area of low pressure moving through the southeast. Keep it here for updates.

