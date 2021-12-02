Crash blocks westbound Wrightsboro Road at Flowing Wells

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle collision blocked westbound lanes of Wrightsboro Road on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:35 a.m., and debris was visible across the roadway as of about 7 a.m. after the incident at Flowing Wells Road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that westbound traffic still was not moving as of 7:30 a.m.

Not far away, eastbound traffic wasn’t moving on Wrightsboro Road at Interstate 520 as of 7:39 a.m.

