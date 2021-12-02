Advertisement

College Football Playoff expansion talks inch forward

The College Football playoff continues discussion toward a 12-team expansion
The College Football playoff continues discussion toward a 12-team expansion
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff has wrapped up in Dallas without any announcement.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the CFP management committee made good progress but works remains. The next meeting could come in January. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock says there remains a strong consensus to expand the four-team field. How and when remain under discussion. A proposed 12-team model unveiled in June is still at the heart of the discussions.

There is still hope it can be implemented for the 2024 season.

