Clock ticks down to MLB’s 1st work stoppage since 1995

Kansas State's Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by...
Kansas State's Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Chicago Cubs as the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST and a likely management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years.

Players and owners have appeared headed for a confrontation for more than two years. The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and a share of veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth.

