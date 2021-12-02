Burke County man extradited in S.C. woman’s disappearance

PAGELAND, S.C. - A man is now in the custody of South Carolina authorities after being arrested in Burke County, Ga., as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid.

Officials with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Emanuel Bedford was extradited from Georgia back to Pageland.

From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford (WRDW)

Bedford, who’s from Burke County, was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of Reid, who was reported missing from Pageland, S.C., in early September.

Officials say arrest warrants were obtained for Bedford by the Pageland Police Department on Oct. 8 for grand larceny and obstructing justice. He was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 11.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. He never got on a bus.

“It’s like a nightmare for us. It feel like we’re in a bad dream. We never thought that we would be seeing our sister, one of our sisters on a missing poster,” her family told WBTV.

Knowing that Bedford was from Burke County, Reid’s family had passed out fliers in the Augusta area asking if anyone had seen her, and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office had issued an alert.

