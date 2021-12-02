Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber alert system, has been issued for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cataleya has brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs 20 pounds.

Authorities say she was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom.

Buttrom is a 25-year-old Black male. He is 6 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

They are believed to be traveling in a blue Toyota RAV 4 with Georgia plate CRF9791.

If you have any information of their whereabouts, please call Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-387-5195.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Crime scene tape
Thomson 26-year-old killed by robber, authorities say
Trevonta Langford
Deputies’ reports shed light on suspect at center of manhunt
S.C. woman gets $10 million in Walmart lawsuit after stepping on rusty nail, losing most of leg
S.C. woman awarded $10M after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges
Grovetown school employee arrested on drug charges

Latest News

The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for one night only.
‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Authorities provide an update on the Michigan high school shooting.
Michigan high school shooter charged
S.C. educators explain why they left the profession amid rise in teacher departures