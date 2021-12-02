Advertisement

Amazon plans Burke County solar farm to help power its facilities

By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County solar farm is among 18 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects worldwide that Amazon announced this week to help power its offices and facilities like fulfillment centers.

Amazon says it’s now has 274 renewable energy projects globally and is on a path to power 100% of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than its original 2030 commitment.

The Burke County facility is its first solar site in Georgia and is among eight new projects across the U.S. that were announced Wednesday. Additional projects are in Arizona, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

The Burke County facility is rated at 70 megawatts and is expected to be ready in 2023.

The new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring Amazon’s total committed renewable electricity production capacity to an equivalent of powering more than 3 million U.S. homes for a year.

The projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers and Amazon Web Services data centers.

Amazon recently opened a fulfillment center in Appling and plans a sorting center in the same industrial park.

To see Amazon’s renewable energy projects around the world, visit an interactive map.

