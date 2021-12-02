Advertisement

Abdur-Rahim’s 3 helps Georgia shock No. 18 Memphis 82-79

Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on...
Forward Emoni Bates (1) during the Memphis vs. North Carolina Central Men’s Basketball game on 11132021.(MS | Matthew A. Smith)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining gave Georgia the lead, and the Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak by beating No. 18 Memphis 82-79.

The 3-pointer by Abdur-Rahim, who scored 15 points, gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead over the Tigers, who led most of the second half. Kario Oquendo, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed with a steal and jam that extended the lead to three points. Memphis suffered its second consecutive defeat, following Friday’s 78-59 loss to Iowa State that caused the Tigers to drop from No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

