Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Family sues over alleged abuse at Aiken day-care center

Attorney Justin Bamberg announces lawsuit over alleged abuse at Aiken day-care center.
Attorney Justin Bamberg announces lawsuit over alleged abuse at Aiken day-care center.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Attorney Justin Bamberg announced Wednesday that the family of a toddler has filed a lawsuit over alleged abuse at an Aiken day-care center.

Watch video of the news conference here:

A North Augusta woman was charged with the assault while she was working at the Sunshine House Day Care in Aiken.

The investigation began on Oct. 22 when a mother contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety to report her 3-year-old son was assaulted at the day care’s 109 Summerwood Way location.

The mom told police she was originally told her child was injured after he fell and hit his head.

MORE | Mom speaks out on child’s alleged assault at Aiken day care

Later, the mother was contacted by the day care’s director who informed her that her child may have been assaulted by employee 22-year-old D’aja Brown, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.

The day care’s director told police Brown was placed on administrative leave and investigation had begun. Brown was officially terminated for child maltreatment the following day, Sunshine House said in a statement.

An arrest warrant states Brown can be seen on video forcefully grabbing the 3-year-old victim by the arm in a classroom and swinging him into a piece of “shelf-like furniture.” This caused the child to hit his head.

Brown was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Thomson 26-year-old killed by robber, authorities say
Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Trevonta Langford
Deputies’ reports shed light on suspect at center of manhunt
S.C. woman gets $10 million in Walmart lawsuit after stepping on rusty nail, losing most of leg
S.C. woman awarded $10M after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
Genero C. Godinez
Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex

Latest News

Augusta Commission
Four new incentive programs added for city of Augusta employees
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 1
A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police say he...
Cops: Gun shop owner fatally shot worker in prank gone wrong
A medical worker wears plastic gloves at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in...
Local health expert addresses new COVID variant ahead of holidays