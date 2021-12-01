Advertisement

USPS 'Operation Santa' now open to help make your children's wishes come true

Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Postal Service says there’s still time to send Santa a letter until December 10th. Get this – if you put a letter in the mail your or your kids wishes could come true.

Through USPS “Operation Santa” the letters arrive at a workshop in the U.S. then they’re reviewed and posted for generous people to adopt.

Here’s what you have to do – put the letter with specific requests in an envelope include your name and return address in the top left corner. You’ll mail it to: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888 and be sure to include a stamp.

How about what to ask for in the letter? Well, that’s up to the creativity of each and every person who writes in. But the more specific writers are with sizes, colors, styles, favorite authors, book titles, toys, etc., the better chance their wishes will be granted if their letter is adopted. Some kids include artwork in their letters. Santa and his elves love seeing all the creativity.

The Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa more than a century ago. In 1912, then-Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow postal employees and customers to respond to them.

The complete Operation Santa history can be found online at the USPS Holiday Newsroom, along with additional news and information, including all mailing and shipping deadlines.

