Teen charged with rape, assault in Columbia County

Kain Lord
Kain Lord(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County teenager is now facing charges that allege he raped and assaulted a female victim back in July.

Kain Harris Lord, 17, was charged on Monday with rape and aggravated battery, according to arrest records.

Arrest warrants state the incident occurred on July 9 in Grovetown.

The suspect allegedly bounded and raped the victim, arrest warrants state. Lord also reportedly carved his first name on the victim’s body with a “bladed instrument.”

Lord was charged and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

