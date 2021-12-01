Teen charged with rape, assault in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County teenager is now facing charges that allege he raped and assaulted a female victim back in July.

Kain Harris Lord, 17, was charged on Monday with rape and aggravated battery, according to arrest records.

Arrest warrants state the incident occurred on July 9 in Grovetown.

The suspect allegedly bounded and raped the victim, arrest warrants state. Lord also reportedly carved his first name on the victim’s body with a “bladed instrument.”

Lord was charged and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.