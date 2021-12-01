Stacey Abrams announces campaign for Georgia governor in 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Stacey Abrams announced on Wednesday afternoon she will be running for the governor of Georgia in 2022.

Abrams’ campaign announcement on Twitter nods to a possible rematch between her and current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said in her campaign announcement. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol



Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

Three years ago, the Democratic governor hopeful lost in a tight race against the sitting Republican governor.

Kemp announced in May he will be seeking a second term as Georgia’s governor.

He released the following statement in response to Abrams’ 2022 campaign announcement:

“With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians. Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States. Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Kemp said.

Abrams is expected to hold a major statewide campaign launch in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.