Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road

Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident where a subject fired at least one shot at a vehicle at the parking lot at Kroger located at 2801 Washington Road.

It is unknown at this time if anyone inside that vehicle was struck.

The call came in at 6:32 p.m.

CID is on scene. This is an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.

