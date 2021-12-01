Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident where a subject fired at least one shot at a vehicle at the parking lot at Kroger located at 2801 Washington Road.

It is unknown at this time if anyone inside that vehicle was struck.

The call came in at 6:32 p.m.

CID is on scene. This is an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.