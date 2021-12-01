Olive Road Bridge changes in discussion after increase in truck crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a magnet for crashes in Augusta. And it’s only a matter of time before the next box truck finds itself stuck under the Olive Road Bridge. The number of crashes is climbing but now there are new funds hoping to fix the problem.

The Olive Road Bridge has been struck by a truck seven times this year. That’s more than the last two years combined. But why?

“Drivers are taking their chance, they just think they can get through it,” said Dr. Hameed Malik, Director of Engineering, City of Augusta.

Augusta’s Director of Engineering is trying to figure out what else to do. They already have speed humps. And they’ve got at least a dozen signs including some that read ‘No Trucks.’ But time and time again what do we see? Trucks.

“I mean they need to follow the posted signs you know? Haha,” said Malik.

He doesn’t think they need to add more signs. But he does think something needs to be done. A truck hit the bridge last week and that shut down the road for days. So what else can they do?

He says they can’t just lower the road to make a wider clearance because of shallow groundwater. He thinks the best way to solve the problem is a new bridge.

“That’s the only solution right now,” he said.

But Malik says they’ll have to work together with the railroad to build a new bridge. He thinks it could take years and cost tens of millions of dollars.

“That kind of money is not easy to find,” he said.

But he hopes money from the infrastructure bill will help pay for it. Until they can find the money you’ll just have to follow the signs. Malik says a project like this would take six to eight years.

