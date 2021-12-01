New loan program on the table to address local affordable housing crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Making housing more affordable in Augusta. It’s something city leaders are working toward after our I-Team first exposed the problem two months ago. Now there is a new loan program on the table.

Rising rent costs, growing homelessness, and few available homes. All the little fires flaming Augusta’s affordable housing crisis.

“We see folks getting evicted or the rental market increasing things of that nature so providing pathways to homeownership is vital,” said Odie Donald, City Administrator.

In chambers, the city administrators presented his affordable housing loan plan.

“It’s a different approach, to a very complicated issue,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Partnering with two local banks the program will recruit people currently getting assistance from Augusta Housing and Community Development or the Housing Authority. The program will provide banking accounts, financial literacy training, and guidance on owning a home. While breaking some credit and payment barriers and providing loans.

“Then ensuring that we have tools that not only make homes affordable, but accessible to folks who they may not have been before,” said Donald.

But Augusta’s problem isn’t just access to housing – it’s that there isn’t enough housing.

“Well, I think what we’re talking about goes hand in hand. Because before we can offer affordable housing to someone we have to have affordable housing, we have to build affordable structures,” said Johnson.

Commissioner Johnson along with the homelessness task force is working to create more affordable housing one avenue is through blight redevelopment.

“This is certainly one leg of a stool, solving the affordable housing crisis,” said Johnson.

This plan has not been approved. It has to be voted on by the full commission first. In the meantime, the homelessness task force says it’s getting ready to present its plan soon. They’ll be heading to Savannah next week to tour its tiny home village with the goal of replicating something similar here in Augusta.

