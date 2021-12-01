Advertisement

Local health officials react to first case of omicron variant in U.S.

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first case of COVID’s new omicron strain is now officially reported in the United States. Wednesday the CDC announced there is a case out of San Francisco California. The U.S. is now one of at least 24 countries that have detected the strain.

DHEC says they’re no more concerned than they were before this announcement came out. They say we have all the necessary means to protect ourselves from this new variant.

Right now health officials say there’s no indication that the omicron variant is in Georgia or South Carolina.

But the question has been how effective is the vaccine and how aggressive is this variant. DHEC says it could likely be weeks before we know the answer to either of those questions – though early studies indicate that omicron could be slightly more aggressive than the delta variant. With the holiday season in full swing, it’s important to remain cautious and get vaccinated.

“At this time we do know very little about this newest variant. We continue to closely monitor the new information from both the CDC and World Health Organization,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Director of Public Health, SCDHEC. “However, regardless of omicron or delta or any other variant, the actions you can take to protect yourselves and the people around you remains the same.”

She was talking about vaccines, masks, and social distancing and one thing both Georgia and South Carolina are doing is ramping up their testing to see if those variants do start to pop up.

