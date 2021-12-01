Lawsuit over SRS vaccine mandate brought to federal court

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local lawsuit in federal court. Tuesday a judge in Columbia heard a case against the Savannah River Site and the vaccine mandate it has in place. Nearly 100 employees are suing SRS because they say requiring vaccination is beyond the company’s legal rights.

You may remember under an executive order from President Biden all federal contractors must be fully vaccinated by December 8th which applies to workers at SRS. SRS then rolled out its own guidelines requiring employees to get the first dose by October 15th and be fully vaccinated by November 30th.

Now the Biden Administration says it’s pumping the brakes on penalties for unvaccinated federal employees until next year. So what does this mean for those SRS employees at risk of losing their jobs Wednesday?

There was a lot of frustration and disappointment in the courtroom Tuesday – so many plaintiffs showed up to hear deliberations not everyone could fit in the courtroom because of their COVID protocols. Tuesday was the first time SRS acknowledged employees who are not fully vaccinated will be on unpaid leave.

We spoke with one former employee who says this is more than just the vaccine.

“I’d like my job back but I’m here today because I think this is bigger than just me and my job I think our religious liberties are actually under attack,” said Ginger Humphreys, Plaintiff.

Humphreys is one of 79 plaintiffs who requested religious exemption to the vaccine mandate and was denied.

“I think they’re vile so to inject myself with something that I think is vile yes I would choose my right to resist than to choose my job I shouldn’t be put in that position but God has convicted me,” she said.

The plaintiffs are calling this quote a repugnant choice between their job and health – it’s not about the financial loss but the principal. They say the mandate is a one size fits all sledgehammer. The arguments focused on the overall concerns about the vaccine and the lack of exemptions granted.

“These private employer mandates need to be shot down by the South Carolina General Assembly emphatically without any reservation and without any ambiguity and it needs to happen in January if not before,” said Don Brown, Lawyer Representing Plaintiffs.

The main arguments by the plaintiffs in Tuesday’s hearing were the unauthorized practice of medicine, the mandate is similar to a contract they operated without the vaccine so there’s no public benefit.

The defense says the mandate does not restrict or limit the company’s ability to fire. It does not resemble a contract rather it creates a requirement to continue working there. This was a response to COVID numbers – not just the federal mandate. They say employees have been aware of this since September.

They say right now only 51 of nearly 6,000 employees are vaccinated. They did not address the specifics of what determines a medical or religious exemption. SRS says no one has been terminated.

