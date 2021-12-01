‘HIV is what we have, not who we are’: Augusta observes World Aids Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta officially declared December 1 World Aids Day in the city. It’s an issue that hits close to home. CDC data shows Georgia has the second highest number of HIV diagnosis in the nation and Augusta ranks sixth for highest rates of STD among U.S. cities.

The city is partnering with nearly a dozen organizations to highlight why this day is so important. Wednesday at the Bernie Ward Community Center they held a festive celebration to remind people “You are not your diagnosis.”

“You think you can look at someone, but you can’t look at me, and tell,” said Wander Collier.

Collier has HIV. Over a million people in the U.S. share the positive diagnosis and while some of them keep theirs a secret – “I told them that I wanted to ‘come out,’” she said.

She’s an advocate. Educating people against HIV/AID stigmas and fighting the misunderstandings.

“We also have this misconception now that people think because I’m HIV positive I can’t be in a HIV negative/HIV positive relationship,” said Collier.

Living with HIV isn’t a death sentence and it’s thanks to centers like AU’s Moore building.

“It’s also important to know that when people are on treatment, their virus becomes undetectable in their blood, and therefore there is no possibility of transmitting the virus. So we say, ‘undetectable means untransmittable,’” said Dr. Krystn Wagner, AU Ryan White Program Medical Director.

Here patients in need can find prevention and treatment options free of charge even without insurance. Which is important here in the Augusta area where we have over 2,000 people living with HIV that we know of.

“Still many people have not been tested. So we still have many people that are living with HIV, but have not yet been diagnosed,” she said.

And while there’s still people out there unaware of their diagnosis, others are bringing it to light.

“HIV is what we have, not who we are,” said Collier.

Wagner wanted to stress that there are so many options out there for people who have HIV including preventative pills for those who have a partner with it. Meanwhile, it’s also really important to get tested because if HIV goes unknown, and untreated it can progress into AIDS.

