Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a letter from Santa at the North Pole

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.(MadCircles // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There’s a little time left to make sure you get a letter from Santa in the mail.

The Greetings from the North Pole Post Office program helps deliver the letters to Santa and ensure your child gets a response from the North Pole.

It’s easy!

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Then, write a personalized response and sign it from Santa, and put it in an envelope addressed to your child with the return address: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Don’t forget to add postage to the envelope addressed to your child.

Put all of the contents into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Dr.

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending these letters by December 10, and Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Thomson 26-year-old killed by robber, authorities say
Shooting incident at Kroger on Washington Road
Deputies investigate shooting incident outside Kroger in Augusta
Trevonta Langford
Deputies’ reports shed light on suspect at center of manhunt
S.C. woman gets $10 million in Walmart lawsuit after stepping on rusty nail, losing most of leg
S.C. woman awarded $10M after stepping on rusty nail at Walmart
South Carolina Highway Patrol
46-year-old North Augustan killed in McCormick County collision

Latest News

Then-Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez sports an MLB logo tattoo and logos on his hat and jersey as he...
Clock ticks down to MLB’s 1st work stoppage since 1995
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Past molestation evidence allowed in Duggar child pornography trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
LIVE: Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues