Grovetown grade school employee arrested on drug charges

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school nutritional manager in Grovetown has been arrested in drug charges after meth was found on school grounds and in her vehicle, authorities said.

At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grovetown Department of Public Safety officers were asked to respond to Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 1000 Trudeau Trail, to investigate the discovery of illegal narcotics on campus.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a small amount of suspected methamphetamine had been found in an employee restroom.

The school staff told officers the restroom was for employees only, has controlled access by key and is not accessible or utilized by students.

At no time were any students exposed to the illegal narcotics or area of investigation.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kelley Nile, the school nutritional manager, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division was requested to respond, at which time a search of the employee parking lot was conducted.

A canine detected the presence of narcotics in Nile’s personal vehicle, and a search revealed an additional amount of methamphetamine within the center console, authorities said.

Nile was arrested on suspicion of possession of Schedule II narcotics and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.