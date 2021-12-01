Four new incentive programs added for city of Augusta employees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has added four additional incentive programs for city employees.

On Tuesday, the committee approved an Augusta Employee Mental Health Day for December 22, 2021. Public safety officials have within 60 days starting, December 1, to coordinate their day off.

The committee also approved the implementation of an appreciation week from Augusta 8-12, 2022, and an employee fun day on August 13. Also new is the Augusta Perks program for employees, which is a partnership with local and surrounding businesses. It would be a discount program with no expense to the organization or the human resource department.

