Deputies try to track down Columbia County boot thief

Deputies say this man walked out of the Ace Hardware in Evans with a pair of stolen boots.
Deputies say this man walked out of the Ace Hardware in Evans with a pair of stolen boots.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who walked out of a store in a pair of boots he just stole.

Just after noon on Friday, the man entered the Ace Hardware and selected a new pair of Georgia Boots.

He then put his old tennis shoes in the box the boots had been in, and walked out of the store without paying for the new boots he was wearing, according to deputies.  

Anyone with information about the man in the photo is asked to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.

