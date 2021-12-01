Day 3: Law enforcement scales back search efforts in Edgefield County manhunt

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re entering night three in the search for the suspect at the center of a manhunt in Edgefield. Trevonta Langford is wanted for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and aggravated domestic violence. We’re hearing that law enforcement is scaling back search efforts but still not giving up.

Fifteen pages of incident reports detail Langford’s criminal past that lead to this man hunt. Many of his charges are domestic in nature and the sheriff says the sensitivity and severity of these crimes are why they haven’t given up the hunt.

“I know we have been a little close to the chest on some of this information. It is extremely sensitive, it is all domestic related so we are protecting the victim here,” said Sheriff Jody Roland.

Some of the charges outlined in the reports include harassing phone calls, violence, and threats.

“They have been threatened they have been terrorized by Langford and we will continue to protect the victim at all costs,” said Roland.

While they continue to hunt, community members are growing concerned.

“Everyone’s worried, concerned for their children and families, all the doors are locked all the time,” said Lyn Hallman, Edgefield resident.

“I’m very concerned about my family my friends so they need to really get this guy off the road,” said Cannette Andrews, Edgefield resident.

“He’s still out there and obviously he’s going to be looking for a way to escape, so it’s a little bit concerning,” said Alan Morris, Aiken resident.

And police say they are hopeful the length of this search will lead to Langford’s capture. They will continue to keep boots on the ground searching, in that wooded area, but for now they have scaled back the search.

