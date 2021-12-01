Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s early Wednesday.

Winds will turn more southwesterly Wednesday and bring us above average temperatures through Saturday. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with warmer highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph

Lows will be in the 40s Thursday morning. Afternoon highs Thursday will be above average in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected with winds out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid 40s. Sunshine sticks around Friday with well above average highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks dry with a front moving through Saturday night that will bring us slightly cooler weather Sunday. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s Saturday, but upper 60s for highs on Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

Current Drought Monitor (WRDW)

