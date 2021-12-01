Cops: Gun shop owner fatally shot worker in prank gone wrong

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police say he shot a worker in the face in an attempted prank.

Coastal Firearms owner Jon Whitley was arrested Monday on the charge nearly a month after the death of Stefan Mrgan.

News outlets report that authorities found Mrgan inside the store’s lobby with a gunshot wound to his lower face on November 2. A police affidavit states Whitley placed a replica Glock BB gun among real firearms in the store with the intent of pranking Mrgan. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Whitley mistakenly picked up and fired a real gun at Mrgan instead.

