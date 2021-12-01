City leaders improving transparency with new tool tracking taxpayer dollars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $1 million for new sculptures, $3 million for three new fire stations – all allocated by the city back in 2015. But progress is nowhere near complete. Now city leaders are launching a new tool they hope will help push these projects back in the spotlight.

A new website shows you project updates in real-time. Right now the dashboard only has SPLOST 8 projects and transportation projects for next year but soon they’ll add all of them. You can click on any point on the map and see the cost, start date, and even if the project is still on budget. Leaders hope this adds another layer of transparency for you.

It’s your money so you should know how they spend it.

“People ask – ‘Well what are they building over here? What are they doing over there? What’s this? Where’s that? Where’s the money for this, that, and the other,’” said Commissioner Dennis Williams, District 2.

“That yesterday was a huge step forward for transparency,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight, District 3.

The new Build Augusta dashboard will keep track of all SPLOST and transportation projects in Richmond County. Providing real-time updates – leaders hope it’ll avoid situations like this.

“My question today, sir, before this committee is to ask when can we expect this fire station to be built?” said James Germany, District 3 resident.

A while back a District 3 resident questioned leaders about the status of fire station #3 on Gordon Highway. The new fire station was approved in 2015 apart of SPOLOST 7 along with two other fire stations. The other two are up and running but #3 is a plot of grass.

“We got homes going up. Townhomes apartments going up. And we need that fire station,” said Germany.

After they built the first two fire stations they only had about $80,000 left for station #3. They needed $1 million for soil remediation alone.

“And after a while, they fade off into the sunset,” said Williams.

The same thing happened with the Gateway Sculpture Project. After the public rejected the designs in 2019 it was brought to leaders attention a few months ago and progress is back on.

“When I talked to the director of engineering, a few of those projects were put on hold a little bit, backed us up,” said McKnight.

So whether it was the pandemic or just forgotten the hope is the dashboard will let you keep track.

They made room in the 2022 budget to cover the estimated $4 million for fire station 3. It could break ground early next year. This dashboard is up and running. To take a look visit Build Augusta.

