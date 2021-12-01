Accused Orangeburg hospital gunman gets prison on federal charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two brothers were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for charges stemming from a 2019 shooting at an Orangeburg hospital that injured a nurse.

Abrian Dayquan Sabb, 26, of Orangeburg, and Darius Bernard Sabb, 23, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm.

Abrian Sabb was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Darius Sabb was sentenced to three years of probation.

State charges in the shooting are still pending against Abrian Sabb.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on the morning of April 10, 2019, Abrian Sabb entered the emergency room of the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and began shooting in the hallway with a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

A nurse was struck by a bullet to the chest, causing serious bodily injuries.

Law enforcement arrested Abrian Sabb on various state charges.

Darius Sabb went to local law enforcement and advised that he had bought the gun for his brother.

The investigation revealed that the day before, April 9, 2019, Abrian Sabb had been involved in a domestic argument at his residence, which resulted in law enforcement responding and confiscating his handgun, according to federal prosecutors. Later that day, Abrian Sabb asked his brother, Darius Sabb, to go with him to a local firearms dealer to purchase him another firearm, prosecutors said. Abrian Sabb provided his brother money and requested that he buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a 100-round magazine and two boxes of ammunition for him. Darius Sabb falsely filled out the ATF 4473 form attesting that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm and bought it.

Immediately upon leaving the store, Darius Sabb turned the items over to Abrian Sabb. Later that day, Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend called Darius Sabb and complained about him purchasing the firearm for Abrian Sabb as she indicated she was fearful. Darius Sabb then retrieved the rifle and hid it at another person’s home.

However, the next morning, Abrian Sabb found out where the firearm was located, kicked in the front door of the residence, and retrieved the firearm.

Later that morning, he and his girlfriend traveled to the medical center to seek help for his mental illness. At some point, he left the medical center, went to his vehicle, returned with the firearm, and began shooting, according to prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Abrian Sabb to 84 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. She sentenced Darius Sabb to three years’ probation with 180 days of home detention and GPS location monitoring.

State court charges related to the shooting remain pending in Orangeburg County against Abrian Sabb.

