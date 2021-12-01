Advertisement

46-year-old victim identified in deadly McCormick County collision

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 46-year-old North Augusta man was killed in a traffic accident involving a logging truck and a minivan.

The crash was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday on South Carolina Highway 28 at Clarks Hill Highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The roadway was blocked at the location just east of Strom Thurmond Lake.

MORE | 4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Troopers say the crash occurred as 36-year-old Jarvis Devoris Elam, from Lincolnton, Ga., was driving a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer north on Highway 28.

As he was attempting to turn left on Clarks Hill Highway, a Dodge minivan struck the rear of his big-rig.

Elam was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene of the crash.

The minivan driver was identified as 46-year-old Glenn Landrum, of North Augusta, according to the McCormick County Coroner’s Office. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was trapped inside the vehicle.

This accident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

