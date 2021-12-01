23-year-old shot dead in Augusta as CSRA violence flares again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 23-year-old is dead as a result of a shooting Wednesday in Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West.

Khalil Baker, 23, who lived at or near the site of the slaying, was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:35 a.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Baker will be autopsied at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

Meanwhile, questions linger about another shooting in Augusta.

That shooting was reported at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday at in the the parking lot at the Kroger at 2801 Washington Road. We don’t know whether anyone inside that vehicle was struck.

Both of the Augusta shootings followed one in Thomson that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.

At about 10:50 p.m. Monday, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots in the 1400 block of Dallas Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim unresponsive inside his home.

McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson said the victim, Frank Brinson, 26, had been shot once. He was taken to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, where he was pronounced dead at 11:33 p.m., according to Johnson.

The GBI said preliminary information indicates two unknown males tried to rob Brinson at his home and one of them shot Brinson during the robbery attempt.

