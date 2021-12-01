2-state region watches, waits as concerns rise about omicron variant

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With concerns growing over the newly discovered omicron variant of coronavirus, health experts here are watching the situation carefully.

Both the Georgia Department of Public Health and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say no cases of the variant have been found in the region, although the U.S. reported its first confirmed case Wednesday.

The Georgia and South Carolina agencies joined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in saying the emergence of omicron reinforces the need for initial and booster vaccinations.

“What is known is that COVID vaccination helps stop transmission of infection which prevents new variants from emerging,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Vaccination is more important than ever with the emergence of this new variant and the holidays just around the corner.”

Across the river in South Carolina, DHEC said the best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 infection is by receiving the follow-up booster shot when eligible, continuing to wear masks when indoors in public places and practicing social distancing when appropriate.

DHEC officials said the agency is proactively preparing for any potential threats posed by omicron and is already testing for it.

The first U.S. case was confirmed Wednesday in San Francisco in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. The patient, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.

Genomic sequencing was conducted at the University of California San Francisco and the sequence was confirmed at CDC as being consistent with the omicron variant.

Local experts are saying not to panic; just continue to take steps to protect yourself.

“What’s the best way to deal with this right now would be certainly if you are not vaccinated, you really need to get vaccinated now,” said Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief of infectious disease and professional medicine at Augusta University.

“The two vaccines that have been tested appear to be effective against this virus,” he said. “The monoclonal antibodies that we used for treatment in patients who have acute COVID works against this. And the booster shot is going to help even more.”

In South Carolina, some people at a vaccination clinic at Columbia’s Woodland Park said concerns about omicron were a driving force leading them to get their boosters.

One family said they’d put it off until news of the new variant emerged.

“I don’t want to take a chance and not get the booster, and don’t know what this new virus is going to do out here,” said Leroy Clark, who received a booster shot. “Because nobody knows anything about it right now. So get your shots, get your booster and just try to stay safe.”

He had an appointment scheduled to get his booster shot next week, but when he heard about the new variant, he decided to drive from Elgin to Columbia to get the shot on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Savannah, at least one pharmacy is seeing an uptick in people seeking booster shots.

Apollo Pharmacy owner Kaushal Patel says people of all ages are getting another shot and the business is giving out about 10 to 12 boosters each day.

“Lately, it has picked up for the boosters,” Patel said, although he attributed the vaccine timeline.

“People who took it back in March, April and May … it’s time for them to get boosters, so we’ve been seeing an uptick on that,” Patel said.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WIS and WTOC

