Summerville residents threaten lawsuit over Richmond County redistricting

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s local redistricting committee has approved a new map of district lines. The map must be approved by the school board and commission before it’s sent to the state for final approval. But some residents are not happy with the choice they made – in particular many residents in District 3.

Parts of the historic Summerville and Forest Hills areas are being split. They will now be in District 2.

Augusta District 3 split
Augusta District 3 split(WRDW)

The people in theses areas expressed their concern at every public hearing. They feel that even though the committee heard them they failed to actually make any changes.

The committee was presented with three alternative maps – but in the end voted to approve the first one. Members of the Summerville neighborhood association want committee members go back and try again or they’ll sue.

“So all that information was obtained but not one thing was acted on instead again, the Ad Hoc Committee has said ‘we’re gonna let Atlanta decide our fate.’ I’m against that,” said David Dunagan, Summerville Neighborhood Association.

