Shooting kills 26-year-old Thomson man, authorities say

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Thomson man was shot dead late Monday in a case that’s being investigated by the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson said his office got a report at 10:55 p.m. of the incident in the 1200 block of Dallas Drive.

Frank Brinson, 26, had been shot once, according to Johnson.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:33 p.m., according to Johnson.

His body is being sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s agency and GBI for more details.

