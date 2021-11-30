Several agencies join ongoing Edgefield County manhunt

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over 40 hours in and still no arrest in a county wide manhunt. Edgefield County Deputies along with seven other agencies are looking for this man. Trevonta Langford is wanted for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and aggravated domestic violence.

Langford is believed to be within a five-mile radius from Sweetwater Road to Highway 23. Police have been searching the area since about 2 a.m. Sunday but people who live there say they weren’t told until about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Jody Roland says they didn’t initially say anything because they thought they would catch Langford in the first few hours. Once the search moved into neighborhoods they had deputy’s posted throughout them. Roland says there was no real urgency because Langford has not been a threat to the community only to the victim and victims family. But still the search has caused some excitement in the community.

“I thought holy cow that was my first thought,” said Karen Clark, Pastor’s Daughter of Foothills Christian Assembly Church.

Hosting the command post for a man hunt is not what the Clark family expected at their church Monday.

“We found out a couple hours earlier because we were getting ready to come to the church and daddy pulled it up and said hey keep an eye out because this is going on right where y’all are going to be so just keep and eye out and then they got here and everything was happening right here,” she said.

Clark says they pray for Edgefield constantly so they were grateful to help their efforts.

“Yeah when my sister called me she said I think this is the safest place right now to be I think we’re good,” she said.

Unfortunately they are hosting their first funeral so law enforcement relocated out of respect. But that doesn’t mean the search is anywhere near over.

“I consider him mean, I consider him dangerous he’s a wanted felon,” said Rowland.

He says this is the most unusual chase of his career.

“He’s made it from the Merriweather section almost to the city limits of Edgefield on foot in deep woods, we’ve tracked him through swamps, we’ve tracked him down dirt roads, we’ve tracked him where there were no roads,” said Rowland.

They’re using blood hounds, attack dogs, men on the ground, and a helicopter.

“If I had 50 more police officers I would use them too,” he said.

And won’t stop until he knows everyone is safe.

There have been at least two sightings of Langford – witnesses are describing him as tired. Rowland says he feels confident with the progress they have made and hope to find him by the end of the day.

Langford was last seen wearing black pants, white shirt, black jacket, and a grey stocking cap. He is a black male, 6′3 and weighs 240 pounds.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the following agencies during the manhunt: Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the Edgefield Police Department.

