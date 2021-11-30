Advertisement

Richmond County schools seek public input on calendars

Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County Board of Education
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is asking the community to provide feedback on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic calendars.

“As we begin to plan for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, we are providing two options for each academic year. Parents and community members will note the differences in the calendars are the length of breaks and the inclusion of PowerUp Asynchronous Learning Days,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, associate superintendent of academic services.

Cobb said it’s important to establish the calendars now so all schools and departments will be equipped to support the academic success of students.

Input on the calendars can be provided through Dec. 8 at rcboe.info/Vote4Calendar.

