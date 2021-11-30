McMaster signs bill to help Veterans with in-state tuition in S.C. schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in town Tuesday at USC Aiken. There he signed a bill to help Veterans get in-state tuition at all Palmetto State schools.

For years out of state Veterans have been able to go to South Carolina colleges at the price of in-state tuition. But Tuesday’s bill signing has something new on the table. Now vets no longer have to enroll within three years of their discharge to get the cheaper rate. So what does this mean for our Veterans here at home?

It’s big news for any Veterans here in Georgia who want to head out to schools like USC Aiken and still get a cheaper education.

We took a look at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Historically the unemployment rate for Vets in South Carolina is higher than in Georgia. In 2016 the unemployment rate for Veterans in Georgia was 3.5 percent. In South Carolina, it was 5 percent. Even now data for 2020 shows the unemployment rate in South Carolina among Veterans is still about 1 percent higher than in Georgia.

“I feel like they actually are starting to really care about Veterans,” said Michela Coleman, USC Aiken Student.

Coleman is one of the many Veterans living in Georgia who can get in-state tuition in South Carolina thanks to this bill.

“These centers and this bill is helping those students, like ‘Okay, I have somewhere to go. I have someone. Someone is trying to help me. So I will try to help myself as well,” she said.

The bill could entice Vets or their dependents on the GI Bill from all over the country into South Carolina schools.

“And hope, like we’ve seen in so many cases, that they do decide to stay in South Carolina to be the economic workforce and community leaders we need,” said Jared Evans, USC Director of Military Engagement and Veteran Initiatives.

And there’s a need for an educated workforce.

“We’re in a knowledge economy. We are in a dangerous world situation. And the cyber command is something that’s being built upon by schools, universities, USC in particular,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

But what would keep graduates in South Carolina?

“The same reasons that they came here in the first place,” said McMaster.

McMaster says he has no doubt Veterans prepped with degrees will plant roots in state.

Meanwhile, others tell us this is a piece of a larger movement.

“And it’s another step forward as we continue to strive to make South Carolina the most Veteran-friendly state in the country,” said Senator Tom Young, bill sponsor.

And USC Aiken tells us Veterans make up about 7 percent of their student body. And it’s not unheard of for Veterans to receive sometimes $30,000 to $35,000 in tuition assistance from the school.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.