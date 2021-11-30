Celebrate the season of giving: Local nonprofit organizations in need of donations, volunteers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the season of shopping and online deals galore it can be easy to forget it’s also the season of giving. And so many non-profits in our area do so much good work. But with the pandemic their services are in demand but they’re getting fewer donations. So they hope “Giving Tuesday” will inspire you to give.

For non-profit groups like Golden Harvest they’re giving year round.

“We’re seeing more families, and especially families with children down at our soup kitchen, as well as just tremendous need in our rural communities,” said Amy Breitmann, President and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank.

But the generosity of others is essential for them to keep serving.

“The donations, we just rely on those, to do the work that we do,” she said.

As we enter the second year of the pandemic, the need is higher than ever.

“What we know is that inflation, gas prices going up, rent and eviction notices all going through the roof and food costs being up are really causing people to, many for the first time need our services,” she said.

The Salvation Army is also helping more this year.

“Our need is just as big if not greater than ever. not only have we seen our emergency shelter having record numbers but we’ve also seen a surge in utilities assistance, things like that,” said Chris Bailey, Marketing and PR Manager for the Salvation Army.

Holiday season donations are their largest fundraiser of the year.

“Eighty two cents from every dollar donated to these red kettles will go straight back to the salvation army, goes right back into our homeless prevention services, our shelter and our soup kitchen,” he said.

For people who cannot donate, your time is just as valuable.

“If you’re not able to donate to the kettles you can volunteer. A four hour shift will actually put a family of four in our shelter for eight days,” said Bailey.

“We also are welcoming volunteers back in many capacities, so that’s at our Master’s table soup kitchen, helping sorting things in our warehouse, and also at mobile distributions,” said Breitmann.

