Local blood donors get a chance to win Nintendo Switch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center has an urgent and immediate need for all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative.

To meet this need, Shepeard is offering something new to donors – an opportunity to win a new “Animal Crossing”-themed Nintendo Switch. Plus all donors will receive a long-sleeve holiday shirt and points to use in the donor store.

To be entered to win the game system, valued at $300, donors must come to a Shepeard donation center, donate and fill out a form by Dec. 10. One winner will be drawn Dec. 13.

Donors are needed to keep the local blood supply at a healthy level.

Area hospitals have patients who need blood, platelets and plasma. The donations made to Shepeard go directly to local hospitals such as Augusta University Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Georgia and University Hospital, and are transfused into patients.

The local blood supply is supported strictly by volunteer blood donors.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551 or walk in to donate.

The blood bank has three donation centers in the CSRA:

Augusta: 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 706-737-4551.

Evans: 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 706-854-1582.

Aiken: 53 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 803-643-7996.

