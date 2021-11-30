Grant Me Hope | ‘Trying to have a perfect parent is important for me’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Nikolas.

The future entrepreneur born in 2007 is a reserved, helpful, and kind teen who looks forward to creating logos, cologne and clothing.

Until then, he enjoys spending his time bowling, listening to hip hop and R&B music, and playing video games, cards, checkers, “Monopoly,” baseball and basketball.

Nikolas also enjoys being on social media, going to Starbucks, going out to eat and other activities, and watching Tyler Perry movies, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and football and basketball games.

The Brooklyn Nets are his favorite team.

At school, where he earns good grades and is respectful, engaged, and willing to learn, Nikolas enjoys socializing with his peers and learning about math.

Nikolas needs a loving, patient, committed and empowering adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

“Trying to have a perfect parent is a important for me,” he said.

To inquire about Nikolas, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

