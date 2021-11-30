Advertisement

Georgia sheriff asks judge to dismiss charges against him

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - A lawyer for an Atlanta-area sheriff argued that the sheriff’s use of a restraint chair doesn’t amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and federal charges against him should be dismissed.

A federal prosecutor countered that Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill very clearly used excessive force against people in his agency’s custody when he ordered them to be held in a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.

The arguments came Monday in a hearing on a defense request to dismiss an indictment against Hill. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Bly did not immediately rule on the motion to dismiss but said the arguments made by both sides were “exceedingly helpful.”

Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp on the recommendation of a panel that included Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in the restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
In air and on ground, manhunt drags on in Edgefield County
Genero C. Godinez
Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex
Trevonta Langford
Manhunt subject also connected to 2017 homicide by child abuse
Johnathon Hughes and Jason Cuyler are facing charges for a deadly shooting in Waynesboro.
2 charged in deadly Waynesboro shooting
Darrell Oliver
Rapist got in through window, deputies say; suspect in custody

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Shooting kills 26-year-old Thomson man, authorities say
University of South Carolina
UofSC to require vaccinations for some employees
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 30
Trevonta Langford
Several agencies join ongoing Edgefield County manhunt