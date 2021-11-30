Advertisement

Funeral service held for two local veterans: ‘We’re all brothers and sisters in arms’

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Veterans recently passed away. One served in the Navy. The other served in Vietnam and dedicated over 20 years to the armed forces. Funeral organizers couldn’t find friends or family for either Veteran. But as they were being put to rest they weren’t leaving alone.

William Barnes and Thomas Ivey, two men who served this country, are being laid to rest. But they have no friends and no family to attend their service. Or do they?

“We’re all brothers and sisters in arms, we’ve got to make sure we all still take care of each other, even after we come out of the military,” said Arnold Gonzales.

Gonzales is an Army Veteran and the VFW Fourth District Commander. A few nights ago he heard these Veterans would be alone. He didn’t want that to happen.

MORE: | Lee Elder, golf legend and first Black Masters competitor, dies at 87

“I started making phone calls and getting a hold of people to come out and support this event to make sure he gets a good sendoff,” he said.

Dozens of people showed up to give them a proper sendoff including retired and active-duty military.

But it didn’t stop there. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia escorted them for an hour and a half ride from Augusta to the cemetery in Milledgeville.

“He fought for this country, he bled for this country, and we should at least show respect in seeing him off to heaven,” said Gonzales.

They didn’t have blood relatives there – but they did have family.

Gonzales says anytime they hear a Veteran has no family or friends to attend the service they work to make sure someone’s there.

A funeral service held for two local veterans.
A funeral service held for two local veterans.(WRDW)
MORE: | Atlanta to give cash to some poor residents to ease poverty

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
Manhunt subject also connected to 2017 homicide by child abuse
Darrell Oliver
Deputies find Columbus man accused in local rape, burglary case
Trevonta Langford
In air and on ground, manhunt drags on in Edgefield County
Genero C. Godinez
Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
After convictions in Arbery slaying, what’s next for 3 defendants?

Latest News

Lee Sellers
Remembering life and legacy of golf trailblazer Lee Elder
local animal shelter
I-TEAM: Local veterinarians, pets feel strain of nationwide staff shortage
Summerville neighborhood
Summerville residents threaten lawsuit over Richmond County redistricting
Edgefield County manhunt
Several agencies join ongoing Edgefield County manhunt