Do you recognize this man sought for questioning in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man they want to question about a possible kidnapping.

The victim told authorities she’d been kidnapped at a motel at 3034 Washington Road on Nov. 20. The incident was connected to a man who’d reportedly had rooms at the Sleep Inn as well as the nearby Suburban Inn on Claussen Road.

Deputies are looking for a man wanted for questioning only in connection with the kidnapping.

They released a photo and identified him as James Theodore Tedder, who also goes by the name Ted Tedder. He’s described as 49 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He’s known to frequent motels in the Augusta area and is possibly driving a gold van, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1020.

