Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will be cold and drop to the upper 20s outside of the Metro early this morning. Lows inside the Metro will likely stay in the mid to low 30s.

Sunshine and seasonal highs today as high pressure settles over the area. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s in the afternoon with winds out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Mostly clear skies tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s early Wednesday.

Winds will turn more southwesterly Wednesday and bring us above average temperatures through Saturday. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with warmer highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Lows will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday morning. Afternoon highs Thursday and Friday will be above average in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected.

The weekend looks dry with a front moving through Saturday night that will bring us slightly cooler weather Sunday. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s Saturday, but mid 60s for highs on Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

