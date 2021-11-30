Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold this morning, but looking warmer this week with plenty of sun.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will be cold and drop to the upper 20s outside of the Metro early this morning. Lows inside the Metro will likely stay in the mid to low 30s.

Sunshine and seasonal highs today as high pressure settles over the area. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s in the afternoon with winds out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Mostly clear skies tonight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s early Wednesday.

Winds will turn more southwesterly Wednesday and bring us above average temperatures through Saturday. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with warmer highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Lows will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday morning. Afternoon highs Thursday and Friday will be above average in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected.

The weekend looks dry with a front moving through Saturday night that will bring us slightly cooler weather Sunday. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s Saturday, but mid 60s for highs on Sunday. Keep it here for updates.

Current Drought Monitor
Current Drought Monitor(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevonta Langford
In air and on ground, manhunt drags on in Edgefield County
Genero C. Godinez
Upset husband blamed in shooting at Augusta apartment complex
Trevonta Langford
Manhunt subject also connected to 2017 homicide by child abuse
Johnathon Hughes and Jason Cuyler are facing charges for a deadly shooting in Waynesboro.
2 charged in deadly Waynesboro shooting
Darrell Oliver
Rapist got in through window, deputies say; suspect in custody

Latest News

Warming Trend This Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cool Afternoon, Mostly Sunny
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny and Chilly
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong