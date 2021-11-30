Advertisement

Crash blocks highway near lake in McCormick County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injuries has blocked a roadway in South Carolina.

The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 28 at Clarks Hill Highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The patrol reported that there were injuries and that the roadway was blocked at the location just east of Strom Thurmond Lake.

