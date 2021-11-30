Country stars Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence coming to Bell Auditorium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Country music stars Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence will be coming to Bell Auditorium for one night only on March 5, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available at www.AECtix.com, or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

The two artists have combined for more than a dozen No. 1 hits on the Billboard country music charts while racking up more than 12 million album sales.

Clay Walker is a recording artist, songwriter, and entertainer with 31 charted singles, a dozen No. 1s, four platinum albums, and decades of performances to his credit.

Titles spanning 15 years and still receiving strong airplay include “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Hypnotize The Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” “The Chain Of Love,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”

Lawrence has worn many hats in his three-plus decades in country music, working as a songwriter and producer in addition to his singing and performing. Lawrence has been performing since the age of 15 and signed his first record deal at just 23 years old.

His debut album, 1991′s ‘Sticks and Stones,’ reached the top ten of the country albums chart while achieving platinum certification and launching a quartet of top ten singles: “Today’s Lonely Fool,” “Runnin’ Behind,” “Somebody Paints the Wall,” and the title track, which became Lawrence’s first No. 1 single.

