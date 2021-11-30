Augusta city roundup: Transit, trash problems get leaders’ attention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Public transit got some discussion Tuesday at committee meetings of the Augusta Commission.

Commissioners heard from local civil rights leader and activist Terrence A. Dicks, who discussed disability issues with public transit access.

He invited commissioners to public transit committee meetings, because he says commissioners have barely attended in the past four years.

Dicks said everyday people with disabilities face inequitable challenges in using public transportation, and he’s hoping city leaders consider using money from the federal infrastructure bill to correct some issues.

City Administrator Odie Donald II said there will be public transit funds in the legislation but city leaders aren’t yet sure how it can be used.

He said many bus stops are inaccessible for disabled people and the outdated vehicles are breaking down.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson said he recently rode a bus in the rain and it was leaking.

Dashboard lets residents keep track of projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The city of Augusta has launched a centralized dashboard where residents can track the progress of city projects.

Delivered by the office of city Administrator Odie Donald II, the Build Augusta dashboard includes an interactive map that allows users to scroll over various communities to see project location, funding and timelines .

Users will also be able to click on a specific project on the map and be taken to the full project description and all details associated with the project.

Donald said the platform “another way to show our commitment to moving Augusta forward.”

As the site develops, the dashboard will highlight financial transparency and project progress while giving insight into project budgets, expenditures, revenues, and construction progress through completion.

The site will also provide real-time photos of progress for each project and will be updated quarterly to show project spending.

Garbage-removal performance has improved

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta commissioners on Tuesday got an update on Waste Management/Advanced Disposal sanitation performance.

There have been customer complaints in recent months about trash not being picked up in a timely manner.

City leaders were told Tuesday that in October, there were 44 incomplete routes in total. That’s about two missed routes a day.

In November, since penalties have been reinstated, there were only five incomplete routes.

City leaders believe reinstating the penalties has improved service, and officials will continue to monitor the situation.

