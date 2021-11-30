2 candidates battle it out in Atlanta mayoral runoff

ATLANTA - Atlanta voters went to the polls Tuesday in the mayoral runoff between City Council President Felicia Moore and fellow council member Andre Dickens.

The race has been largely focused on fears of crime.

The two remaining candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing, struggling city services and an effort by the wealthy Buckhead neighborhood to split from the city.

Current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms isn’t seeking a second term.

Moore was the top vote-getter among 14 candidates in the first round of the nonpartisan race. Dickens narrowly made the runoff by beating former Mayor Kasim Reed for second place and has since benefitted from a surge in endorsements.

Also in the news ...

KEMP ENDORRSEMENT: The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is endorsing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election in 2022. The move comes after the chamber did not endorse either Kemp or Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018. Chamber Chairman Ben Tarbutton of Sandersville said the business lobby is backing Kemp because the governor “has made economic growth a priority in Georgia.”

S.C. REDISTRICTING: The Senate Redistricting Subcommittee heard comment on South Carolina’s proposed congressional map, with every member of the public speaking at the meeting unsparing in their criticism of the proposal. “If gerrymandering was an art, this proposed map would be a Picasso,” said former 1st District Congressman and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham.

RICHMOND COUNTY: New district lines drawn by the state have the stamp of approval from Augusta’s redistricting committee. But leaders in a neighborhood that would be split between districts aren’t happy. “It’s all about their representation and who they vote for,” said Sean Frantom, chairman of the redistricting committee.

